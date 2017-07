× Corrections Officer Faces Charges After Alleged Assault of Inmate in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — This Corrections Officer from the Lackawanna County Prison may face up to one year behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an inmate.

Corrections Officer Scott Blume pleaded guilty on Wednesday to simple assault charges. This comes after he was charged in December after authorities say he sprayed an inmate’s genitals with pepper spray.