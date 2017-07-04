Wilkes-Barre Celebrates Old-Fashioned Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Kirby Park was packed with people playing and picnicking for the 37th annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

"It's gorgeous out. I have nine of my grandkids here, so yes, it's beautiful,” said Catherine Purdy of Wilkes-Barre.

The event is meant to be a family-friendly affair.

"We come every year. I love it. It's very well organized. It's low, no trouble. It's nice,” said Ernest Taylor of Kingston.

"We went on the rides and had some food and best thing of all, they were giving away free bicycle helmets for children. I thought that was really great,” said Rachel Canfield of Wilkes-Barre.

Little Caleb Jennings of Pittston enjoyed the rides, winning a goldfish, and getting a balloon.

I liked the tornado ride because it was the best ride,” said Aidan Tanner of Utah.

There was plenty of food, both fresh and fried.

"I ate my whole cheeseburger, went in the bouncy house, played at the park, and now, I'm gonna go on a ride, and also, the food is amazing here," said a little girl named Amanda.

There was plenty of Fourth of July fashion, too, with people big and small all decked out for Independence Day.

“A lot of the couples that are walking around and couples are getting a kick out of her outfit. She's loving the attention,” said Amanda Ammermann of Wilkes-Barre.

Three-year-old Emily Elizabeth Beam happens to be a Fourth of July baby.

"She actually thinks that the fourth, the fireworks and everything, is for her birthday, so I get away with it for a little while,” said Latasha Beam of Kingston.

Many say they will continue coming here for years to come.

"It's not a family tradition quite yet, but hopefully it will start being,” said Tom Mink of Wilkes-Barre, who brought his 3-month-old daughter.