Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP -- A festive parade float was made by some residents at a senior living home in Susquehanna County.

Residents at Gracious Living Estates near Montrose put together the one-of-a-kind float.

They tell us they decorated their own walkers and wheelchairs to look like cows and tractors.

The creative residents of Gracious Living Estates decorated their walkers and wheelchairs this past winter as well to resemble Santa's sleigh and reindeer.