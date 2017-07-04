× Thousands Come Out for Montrose Fourth of July Parade

MONTROSE — The Montrose Fourth of July Parade is the highlight of the year for many people in Susquehanna County.

“(It’s) pretty exciting,” Holly Scott of New Milford said. “We can’t wait to see the parade. It’s a great day.”

Every year, the streets near downtown Montrose are packed with people waiting to see all the floats go by. This year, there were 25.

Montrose’s Fourth of July parade is a tradition going back four decades. It brings in thousands of people, including people from out of the area.

“I think it is the only parade in Susquehanna County,” Montrose Fourth of July Celebration Chairman Ed DeWitt said. “It’s one of the biggest in northeastern Pennsylvania. We get an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people coming to little old Montrose to watch this parade.”

While the floats and the decorations are all part of the Fourth of July experience, many people who came to the parade said all of that doesn’t compare to the real meaning of the holiday.

“Today is our Independence Day,” Susquehanna County Commissioner Alan Hale said. “This is where we have our freedoms, and this is all about our military and our dedication to our veterans.”