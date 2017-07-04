Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Take Your Holiday To New Heights!

Posted 4:38 am, July 4, 2017, by

A new attraction is celebrating its first summer in the Poconos!  You might just call it a “tree-mendous adventure” that could spice up your summer fun, especially if you have a few days off around the Fourth of July.

 

“Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures” is now open at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions near Mount Pocono.  Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the two and a half acre course on Independence Day.

 

Those who run the outdoor ropes course says “it features 87 elements, including zip-lines,  ranging from easy to advance obstacles. ” The course allows you to maneuver through the forest.

 

Gorilla Grove is open seven days in the summer from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Kalahari.   Participants are not required to spend the night at the resort to experience the ropes course which lasts for about two hours a person.   Tickets are $52.00 or less depending on your age and/or group size.   For more details on Gorilla Grove in the Poconos, head here!  

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s