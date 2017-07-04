× Take Your Holiday To New Heights!

A new attraction is celebrating its first summer in the Poconos! You might just call it a “tree-mendous adventure” that could spice up your summer fun, especially if you have a few days off around the Fourth of July.

“Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures” is now open at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions near Mount Pocono. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the two and a half acre course on Independence Day.

Those who run the outdoor ropes course says “it features 87 elements, including zip-lines, ranging from easy to advance obstacles. ” The course allows you to maneuver through the forest.

Gorilla Grove is open seven days in the summer from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Kalahari. Participants are not required to spend the night at the resort to experience the ropes course which lasts for about two hours a person. Tickets are $52.00 or less depending on your age and/or group size. For more details on Gorilla Grove in the Poconos, head here!