Red, White & Blue in Millville

MILLVILLE — People lined North State Street in Millville as far as the eye could see. In fact, there were well over 1,000 people here watching the 116th annual Fourth of July Parade.

“I was really surprised the first year we came last year how big this parade was because Millville is very small,” Kelly Beers said.

The parade route was about one-mile long. Some people tell Newswatch 16 they’ve come to the Millville Fourth of July Parade for as long as they can remember.

“It’s something we’ve done since I was smaller than him. This is my grandson. My dad brought us here since we were little kids,” James Bacon said.

“This is a tradition for us. We’ve done it since we had our children. The little ones back there are now big,” Doris Arbogast said.

Doris Arbogast of Muncy was there with her entire family. Her granddaughter tells Newswatch 16 her favorite part of the parade.

“I get candy, so I really like it,” Jezavene Arbogast said.

The kids tell Newswatch 16 they love getting candy, but they also enjoy seeing members of the military at the parade.

“They’re always fighting for us to protect our country, and I think it’s really special to have a day to celebrate them and thank them,” Jezavene Arbogast said.

“I was very impressed by it last year, and they really enjoyed it. It’s hot. It’s very hot this time of year, but it’s worth coming out to see,” Beers said.

The Millville Fourth of July Parade lasted around two hours.