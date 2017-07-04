Police Searching for Man Accused of Stealing Meat, Fruit Platter

WEST PITTSTON — Do you know the man in the surveillance photos? Police are looking into a theft of some meat and fruit at a supermarket in West Pittston.

Police say the man shown the surveillance photo stole about $200 worth of steaks, tenderloins, and a fruit platter from Gerrity’s Supermarkets on Wyoming Avenue last week.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to contact police in West Pittston.