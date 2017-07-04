× Parks Filled for the Fourth of July

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Delaware Water Gap KOA Campground bustled with guests celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

The place near Marshalls Creek was a saving grace for Carrie O’Donnell from New York City.

“We had a little bit of a detour on Friday and a scramble since New Jersey state parks closed and we reserved our spot months in advance. We were very lucky to find a spot here in the Poconos at the KOA Camp,” said O’Donnell.

New Jersey state parks closed on July 1 due to budget issues, but have since reopened.

Campground managers at KOA made some extra room for people who were put out.

“Basically being able to find something here saved our vacation. It really did, simply put. We would have been sitting in our little tiny apartment in Manhattan if we didn’t find this place, so we were excited,” said O’Donnell.

With the Delaware River being so close and enough attractions at KOA, including a big jumping pillow, there was enough for the entire family to do to keep them busy for the extended holiday.

“We went to the playground. We went canoeing, and we also watched the fireworks that they had over there,” said 11-year-old Owen Barbagallo.

One family that lives just outside Philadelphia decided to pack up and come to KOA to get out of the city and explore nature.

“Last-minute thing. We packed them up to get them out of the house. We didn’t have any plans, so we tried to find a campground. We called about 15 of them and finally found one that had a couple nights open, so we decided to come up,” said Amy Alfonsi of Hatfield.

KOA Campground managers say many of their guests will pack up and move out between Tuesday and Wednesday.