× Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration Kicks off in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — It was a beautiful day in Wilkes-Barre for the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Kirby Park.

As the temperatures kept going up on Tuesday, people were looking for ways to cool down.

Laura Tucker bought some Italian Ice for the kids.

“It’s super hot out and the kids are very thirsty,” Tucker laughed.

However, it was not just some icy chills people were after. They were also looking for some amusement park thrills.

Cecily Camberlin came all the way from Bronx, New York to face some of her carnival ride fears in Wilkes-Barre.

“I’m 27, so it’s been a long time coming I guess,” Camberlin joked.

With more than 25 food and craft vendors, roller coaster rides, and games opening up around noon, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

“There was a lot more people earlier in the day. Usually the crowd gets thicker as the night goes on when they’re getting ready for their fireworks spots, but it’s been very busy this morning as well,” Marie Sulcoski of Nanticoke said.

Pyrotechnicians were getting ready for hours for Tuesday night’s firework display. They say it’s going to be an explosively fun time!

“The fireworks are always a great show. Everybody loves to come out and have some fun and spend time with their family and you know come out and do a festival like this,” Sulcoski said.

The firework display will begin after dusk.