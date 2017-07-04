× Mountain Top Celebrates Military On Fourth of July

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP — It was all smiles as drummers marched and the stars and stripes waved in the wind at the Mountain Top parade in Wright Township. As floats went by, people say events like this help bring the community together.

“I think that it’s a great way to remember how people laid down their lives for us and our country and our beliefs and freedoms,” said Taylor Josefowicz of Mountain Top.

“It’s the day that you set aside all those things and celebrate the great nation that we have” said Robert Coello of Wilkes-Barre.

Mountain Top On The Move helped put together the pieces for this large parade. The non-profit organization works to better the lives of people in Mountain Top. Organizers say the parade has grown every year. Now in its 30th year, the parade was one of the largest ever, as more than 1,000 different groups were out marching, riding, or handing out candy.

Organizers held a ceremony at Wright Township Park to honor the sacrifices of the military both past and present.

“It’s the foundation of our country, and we depend on them for our security, and they deserve a lot of honor,” said John Hoovler, Mountain Top on the Move.

Veterans were happy to see so many people come out just to say thank you.

“It’s great to see all the support in the community. It’s nice to see support of our veterans,” said John Columbo, American Legion 781.

At the end of the ceremony, an American flag was raised to commemorate of all who serve.