Independence Day Concert at Nay Aug

SCRANTON — People sat poolside at Nay Aug Park in Scranton and enjoyed some patriotic music on this Independence Day.

The special concert and ceremony is held every year at the pool complex.

The Ringgold Pops Orchestra played for the crowd.

One retired Marine from Scranton attends the concert every year.

“Esprit de corps, the Marine Corps is here, a lot of military people are here, retired people, people who fought for our country. I know this sounds a long shot, but my wife and I both lost a brother in Vietnam, that’s what encouraged me to go back in,” said Msgt. Jim Vancosky.

The concert was followed by speakers and a military demonstration.