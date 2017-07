Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A firefighter suffered a minor burn during an early morning fire at a home in Williamsport.

The place on High Street was engulfed in flames when firefighters showed up just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

One person was inside at the time and got out safely.

A firefighter did get burned but is expected to be okay.

Investigators are still looking into what caused that early morning fire in Williamsport.