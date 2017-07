Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Hundreds of children will be a little safer when they hop on their bicycles.

For the 10th year in a row, law firm Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn handed out bike helmets at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

The giveaway is part of the group's efforts to keep children safe.

The helmet giveaway will continue Friday on Courthouse Square in Scranton.