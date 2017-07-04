Annual Memorial Run, Walk Benefits Local YMCAs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Runners took over the streets of downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning for the 34th Annual Bernie's Memorial Walk/Run.

The race began on South River Street in the city.

People could walk or run three miles. They all raised money for wellness programs at the YMCA.

The run took the name of a YMCA director, Bernie Hargadon, after he died.

"It was originally the Firecracker run. His family thought he was nuts when he wanted to do it on the Fourth of July," said Lauranel Banks, the race director. "But we just continued to grow and we're now one of the larger races in the valley."

The money raised from Tuesday morning's Bernie's Run in Wilkes-Barre will be split among YMCAs in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wayne counties.

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo previewed the race Tuesday on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video