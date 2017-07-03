Woman Charged in Hit and Run in Wyoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- A woman has finally been charged in a hit and run that severely injured a bicyclist in Tunkhannock.

Kecia Magdin was in district court in Wyoming County early Monday morning.

She is accused of hitting Andrew Razawich back in April as he rode his bicycle along Bridge Street in Tunkhannock.

Razawich was severely injured.

Court papers show that Magdin left the scene but was later identified as the driver.

Police accuse her of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

Newswatch 16 contacted the family of Andrew Razawich who says he is still recovering from his injuries.

A preliminary hearing for Magdin is scheduled for later this month in Wyoming County.

