Tobacco Spitting Competition

There are all sorts of unique and fun summer festivals and picnics in Pennsylvania.

One of them is the Bark Peelers' Festival at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Potter County. There are frog-jumping races and log-rolling competitions.

But once upon a time, there was another competition that drew people from miles around.

Newswatch 16's Mike Stevens was one of the interested spectators watching the expectorators back in 1983.

