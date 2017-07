× Teen Pleads Guilty for Deadly Stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON — A high-school student accused of stabbing another teen to death after an argument on Facebook has pleaded guilty.

Cathleen Boyer, 17, entered a guilty plea to third degree murder on Monday.

Police say Boyer stabbed Kayla VanWert, 18, last year during a fight on McKenna Court in Scranton. VanWert died at the hospital.