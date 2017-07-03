Spending the Fourth at the Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP -- With the sunny, warm weather and a midweek holiday, this is turning into a busy time for the tourism industry around Lake Wallenpaupack.

Every summer, Lake Wallenpaupack is a huge draw for vacationers, especially for the Fourth of July holiday.

This year, the fourth falls a Tuesday, letting people stretch their stays to more than just the holiday.

Families were staking their claims to the public beach near Hawley. Ben Colley od Vermont was keeping tradition alive with his wife and daughter, spending the week where he spent summer vacations as a kid.

"We're going fishing. She's getting to experience a lot of the things that I experienced here when I was a kid, so it's great," Colley said.

For a Monday sandwiched between the weekend and a holiday, the heavy traffic is noticeable around the lake, on the lake, and at businesses that depend on it like Silver Birches and The Dock on Route 507.

July days don't get much better than this, and everyone around the lake seems to be capitalizing on the timing.

"We're hoping it's good for local businesses because it's been slow so far. We've not been blessed with great weather," said Chris Doty, Palmyra Township Public Beach.

And when some people get tired of the lake, Costa's Family Fun Park on Route 6 sees a boost in business, with all sorts of things to do from mini golf to go carts and water slides.

"It really gives us a weeklong of weekends. Some people came last weekend and will stay through. Other people will arrive during the week and stay until next weekend," said Ron Schmalzle, Costa's Family Fun Park.

And the holiday fun hasn't even started yet. On Tuesday, there's a parade in Hawley with fireworks after dark on Lake Wallenpaupack.