Scrantastic Spectacular Coming to Electric City

SCRANTON -- A party is set for Monday to mark America's independence in downtown Scranton.

This is the sixth year for the Scrantastic Spectacular, and in that time, it has grown into one of our area's signature Independence Day parties.

The fun on Courthouse Square in Scranton starts long before the sun goes down.

There will be music and other entertainment on the square, plus plenty of food and things for the kids to do.

Some of the things here, like the food, cost you money, but there is a lot for free.

The night caps off with a performance by the Northeast Philharmonic and what organizers call "the most spectacular fireworks display in all of northeastern Pennsylvania."

If you don't get a chance to see and hear the Philharmonic Monday night, they have their traditional performance in Kirby Park, in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday night.

