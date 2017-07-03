Police Looking for Thief Who Stole from Softball Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY -- Police are searching for the thief who broke into a concession stand at a softball field in Lackawanna County.

Blakely police posted surveillance video to the department's Facebook page Monday.

Authorities say the crook broke into the concession stand at Swansee Field around 9:30 a.m. on June 28. He got away with a few items, plus cash the team raised.

"It's a little disheartening all the hard work you put into these fields every year, with registration costs, trying to keep them as low as possible, and doing everything through your concession stand," said Jim Coleman with Valley Area Girls Softball.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call Blakely police at 570-383-3346.