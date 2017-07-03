× Pineknotters Days Promotes Community Togetherness

NORTHUMBERLAND — The 45th annual Pineknotters Day festival is being held this week in Northumberland County.

The Pineknotter Days festival is held at King Street Park in the borough of Northumberland. The festival includes dozens of food vendors, a craft show, and a car show, as well as live music every night.

“I’ve been coming for years. It’s an annual thing, so it’s like it’s tradition. My family does it,” said Heather Savidge of Northumberland.

Organizers said the name Pineknotter symbolizes how strong the community is.

“We always considered the people from Northumberland to be tough as pine knots,” Pineknotter Days co-chair Jeff Kimball said. “So that’s how it got started.”

Pineknotter Days is a week’s worth of family fun, food, and activities, but festival goers said the biggest part of it being with your community.

“I see a lot of people bonding together,” David Biler of Mifflinburg said. “I see that closeness of community. There is a lot of deep history that you have to come to admire.”

KND’s Pizza from Sunbury has set up shop at the festival every year for more than a decade. Workers said it’s not their pizza sales that keeps them coming back. They said it is for the chance to bond with the community and celebrate the Fourth of July.

“I like our freedom, and everyone should celebrate it every year,” KND Pizza Bookkeeper Darla Morris said.

Pineknotter Days will run through Friday night.