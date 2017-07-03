Parks Filled for Fourth of July Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- The line to get into Mauch Chunk Lake Park in Jim Thorpe on Monday was several cars deep.

One after another, people filed into the parking lots and campground area.

One crew from Philadelphia comes to the park every year for the Fourth of July holiday.

"Oh, it's great. Sometimes in the city you don't have time to spend with the family, and here it's a place where we can all be together," said Raquel Cavistan of Philadelphia.

Under tarps and tents with the smell of the grilled hot dogs and campfires in the air, people enjoyed some fun in the sun.

David Rodriguez, 11, enjoys being able to spend time outdoors with his family.

"It's awesome. We can come here and have some fun and be away from civilization for a while," said David Rodriguez of Philadelphia.

Even though the holiday falls during the week, it's still very busy. In fact, park rangers said this past weekend was one of the busiest on record. They even had to turn some people away.

"Well, we tried to be here yesterday, but it was packed and we got turned away, so we tried one more time and luckily we made it in today," said Rose Gallagher of Hazleton.

Gallagher spent the day on the water with her family. She says it's a Fourth of July tradition.

"I love it. We discovered this about 10 years ago, and we have been coming every summer, and it's just great. You can't beat this with the sand and the weather and the water is beautiful here. It's just a really nice place to go and take advantage of what you have in your neighborhood," said Gallagher.

Park rangers expect most of the campers to stay until midweek, after the holiday.