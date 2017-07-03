Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Mother Pleads Guilty to Abuse of Corpse After Newborn Dies

Posted 7:52 pm, July 3, 2017, by

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A mother will spend time behind bars in Lycoming County in connection with the death of her newborn child.

Chesney Wheeler, 38, pleaded guilty to abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said earlier this year, Wheeler gave birth to a baby prematurely at her home near Williamsport.

Police say she drove to a hospital in Wilkes-Barre and claimed she had a miscarriage. Hospital staff suspected she wasn’t being truthful.

Officers in Wilkes-Barre found the newborn’s body inside a box in Wheeler’s car.

Wheeler later told police she knew the baby was dead when she delivered it, but she didn’t call 911 or go to a local hospital because she was afraid her recent drug use would be discovered.

On Monday, Wheeler was sentenced to 20 months to four years in state prison.

