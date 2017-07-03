Midweek Holiday Shortens Fourth of July Camping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP -- Camping season is in full swing, and the Fourth of July weekend is especially busy at campgrounds. But the way the holiday falls this year, many people had to work Monday which threw a wrench into camping plans.

Some campers we spoke with had to cut their holiday weekends short because of work.

Camping and Fourth of July weekend go hand in hand. People at Indian Head Campground near Bloomsburg reflected on a fun weekend.

Dorothy Ayres and her family packed to go home to Canton. She wishes the holiday fell on a Monday instead of Tuesday.

"Having it in the middle of the week is hard. We would have stayed another day, but we have some things we want to get done."

Campground owner Tom Long says most people did not take a long weekend. They came Friday and stayed until Sunday.

"They don't have Monday and Tuesday off, and they celebrate the Fourth at home," Long said. "It sometimes works for us where the holiday falls and sometimes it doesn't."

Even though people left early, the campground is about to be filled up once again. That's because there's a truck show this weekend at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

"Just about every place you see will be filled, so it really doesn't impact me financially that much," added Long.

Even so, we found a good amount of campers relaxing, playing games, and grilling. The Heeter family of Canadensis camps here all summer.

"There were enough people around for the weekend. I think some of them pulled out already that had to work today. It's a strange way the Fourth fell this time," said Lucille Heeter of Canadensis.