× Keeping Pets Calm and Safe During Fireworks

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Animal shelters across the country get a little more crowded the first week of July, and the pets that come in are a little more spooked. This is thanks to the large bang of a firework, and the number of fireworks displays that go off in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

“One of the best things you can do with your pets is to make sure that you keep them inside. Do not take them to fireworks shows. Do not let them outside when you know there’s going to be fireworks,” said Officer Sandy Scala of the Griffin Pond Humane Society.

It may sound like common sense, but Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township has taken in seven dogs since Saturday night, July 1. Employees believe all of the dogs have homes, but they ran away after being scared by fireworks. So what can you do if the bang goes off and your pet gets loose?

“A lot of times, people will turn an animal over to private rescue, other than a shelter, and people don’t know to look there. So post it on the lost dog sites on Facebook that you lost your pet,” Officer Scala said.

Legally, shelters are allowed to put the pet up for adoption after 48 hours without being claimed, but Griffin Pond waits 72 hours. Employees say another thing to keep in mind is while some animals get scared and flee from fireworks, others get hyper and try to chase after them.

“If you have a dog that is going to run after a firework, a bullet, anything like that because some dogs do, make sure they definitely stay in so they don’t get injured or you are going to end up with a high veterinary bill,” Officer Scala said.

Lastly, employees say putting a microchip in your pet and keeping the chip up to date could be life-saving, and it could cost as little as $15 to get the chip implanted.