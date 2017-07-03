Boaters Enjoy Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP -- Boat after boat after boat backed into Lake Augusta near Sunbury Monday. A hot and sunny day combined with a holiday weekend is ideal for Darren Rhoads of Selinsgrove.

"It is a nice, warm day. I worked on the boat all weekend and got it going. We thought we'd take it for a trial run today and everything seems to be going good," Rhoads said.

Fourth of July weekend is a popular time to go boating. According to Bob Berry of Shamokin, Lake Augusta is the perfect spot.

"You're really close to everything, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Sunbury, Lewisburg," Berry said.

"This is the first time all year. We've got the grandkids here. They have a good time with it," Ray Merrill said.

According to the American Boating Association, Fourth of July is one of the busiest days of the year on the water.

"If you can get a parking place here tomorrow you'll be lucky. Unless you get here real early," Berry said.

The people Newswatch 16 spoke with say they do not like boating when there are large crowds on the water. They typically enjoy boating on weekdays, when it isn't so busy.

"So we try to get out when no one else is out which is awesome," Merrill said.

The American Boating Association recommends wearing life vests while out on the water, even though it is hot outside. You are also reminded not to drink and boat.