Annual Scrantastic Spectacular Draws Thousands out for Fourth of July Celebration

SCRANTON -- One of the area's premier Independence Day celebrations was held once again in the city of Scranton.

The sky above Courthouse Square was electrified in the Electric City Monday night as a fireworks show capped off the evening of festivities for Scranton's Fourth of July celebration.

This was the seventh annual Scrantastic Spectacular, and it drew thousands of people to the city's downtown.

“I love it. I come every year,” said Mike Germano from Dunmore. “I'm here a couple hours early. I have this seat every year, wouldn't miss it.”

“I think this is a wonderful event every year and people enjoy it. The community gets together, and everybody's happy for a few hours,” said Joan Lengel from North Pocono.

“Couldn't ask for better weather, that's for sure,” said Lou Sapolis who brought his food truck, Lou’s Concessions, from Duryea. “That's what it's all about, the weather, on the Fourth of July weekend.”

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic provided live entertainment, but there were plenty of other attractions grabbing folks attention.

“There's lots of food. We have a lot of local vendors that come. Some restaurants actually set up as well,” said Jillian Wydra with Entercom Communications, one of the hosts of the event. “There's kids activities. We have bounce houses, face painting, body art, games for the kids.”

“We got some Sicilians. We got some rolls. We have some round pies coming up soon, all varieties,” said Sami Khamis with the Goombas Pizza food truck from Stroudsburg. “We have buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch, our best seller. Just come out, slice at a good price, have a good time.”

“It's really great. It's great that it's local, lots of good food, good philharmonic, good music, and great fireworks,” said Tara Marta from Scranton.

Along with Entercom Communications, Scranton Tomorrow, the city of Scranton, and Lackawanna County were all partners in hosting the celebration.