Schirmer Denied New Trial for Second Wife’s Murder

STROUDSBURG -- Convicted Murderer and former pastor Arthur Schirmer has been denied his appeal to get a new trial.

Schirmer was convicted in 2013 for killing his second wife Betty in July 2008. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Schirmer filed an appeal for a new trial, citing ineffective council and prosecutorial misconduct, among other claims.

Monroe County President Judge Margherita Patti Worthington denied Schirmer's petition.

Arthur Schirmer had served as a pastor at Reeders United Methodist Church in the Poconos.

Schirmer was also sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for killing his first wife Jewel back in 1999.

