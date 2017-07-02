× Man Pistol-Whipped, Kidnapped, Robbed in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A man says he was kidnapped and robbed after leaving a restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened outside Crown Fried Chicken in Wilkes-Barre around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told police he was leaving the restaurant with a friend when two men pulled a gun on them. His friend took off. One of the robbers hit the victim with the gun and they forced the victim into his own vehicle.

They drove two blocks, robbed him, and tied him up with his belt. They left the victim and his vehicle and took off.

No arrests have been made.