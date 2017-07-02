Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Lake Winola Trout Fishing

Posted 7:02 pm, July 2, 2017, by

Stanley Miezejewski, owner of One Stop Sport Shop in Scranton, takes us trout fishing on Lake Winola.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s