Jewish Food Festival Underway in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC -- The Jewish Discovery Center kicked off its three-day Jewish Food Festival at PNC Field in Moosic Sunday morning.

The free event featured Jewish ethnic food, live music, a play area for kids, vendors, and crafts.

"When you see people from all walks of life eating together, coming together, celebrating together, it brings out the spark that we all have in common, that spark of humanity," said Rabbi Benny Rapoport organizer.

The money raised at the event will go towards the Jewish Discovery Center near Clarks Summit.

The event continues from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.