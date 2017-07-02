Hamfest in Luzerne County Celebrates Amateur Radio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- A get-together in Luzerne County is all about ham radio.

The annual event in Plains Township is a fundraiser for the Murgas Amateur Radio Club in Wilkes-Barre. The organization is named in honor of a priest who helped pioneer the science of broadcasting.

Along with new operators taking their exams, there were lots of electronics for sale, including some rare collectibles.

"It's fantastic. It's a great place to meet people. You see all the stuff out there they are selling, and you can pick up some great goodies," said Andrew Schecktor of Berwick.