Hamfest in Luzerne County Celebrates Amateur Radio

Posted 6:53 pm, July 2, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- A get-together in Luzerne County is all about ham radio.

The annual event in Plains Township is a fundraiser for the Murgas Amateur Radio Club in Wilkes-Barre. The organization is named in honor of a priest who helped pioneer the science of broadcasting.

Along with new operators taking their exams, there were lots of electronics for sale, including some rare collectibles.

"It's fantastic. It's a great place to meet people. You see all the stuff out there they are selling, and you can pick up some great goodies," said Andrew Schecktor of Berwick.

