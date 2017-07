Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP -- A man is wanted by Old Lycoming Township police after he escaped from their custody and took off while still in handcuffs.

Jeremiah Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, was arrested for firearms and drug charges just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Lycoming Creek Road.

If you see him, call police at 570-329-4060.