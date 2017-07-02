Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2017

Posted 7:04 pm, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:05PM, July 2, 2017

Pennsylvania Outdoor Life and Drop Tine Archery have teamed up to give away two Parker crossbows.

Prize 1:
Parker “Gale Force” with scope, quiver and bolts valued at $999.00.

Prize 2:
Parker “CenterFire” with scope, quiver and bolts valued at $599.00.

Here’s how to enter:

Enter once between Sunday, July 2 at 7pm and Wednesday, July 12 at midnight.
The first winner will be announced on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on Sunday, July 16. Winner #2 will be announced on Sunday, July 23.

Ready to win? Fill out the form at the link below to enter!

Click HERE to enter!

 

