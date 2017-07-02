Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Car Show Hits Pocono Raceway

Posted 10:14 pm, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:15PM, July 2, 2017

LONG POND -- Pushing the pedal to the metal, cars zipped around the Tricky Triangle at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.
Organizers said this is a celebration for anyone from the casual car lover to motorheads.

“It’s a historic venue. It’s one of NASCAR’s finest. It’s in the middle of the Tri-State area so we get cars from New Jersey, Connecticut. It’s just the focal center-point of it all,” said Nicolas Terzo of Clean Culture.

Clean Culture and Import Expo organized Ready Set Drift which holds car shows across the country and had one of their largest right in our area. Thousands poured in to see the latest car designs and watch them go around the track. This wasn’t just your average car show as people could watch circuit racing and drifting.

First timer Wayne Heffner came all the way down from New York because he wanted more people to see his souped-up Mitsubishi Lancer.

“I’m tired of seeing all the same cars, so it’s like alright let me step out of the barrel for a quick, and it’s been a good turnout,” said Heffner.

Other car owners were really happy with the turnout, telling Newswatch 16 more people than ever before were checking out all the work they put in the vehicles.

“It gives you a sense of completion. It gives you a sense of pride that they appreciate something you put your whole heart into, something that you've crafted, something that you've put a lot of time and effort into,” said Dan Negron, Form and Function Crew

Clean Culture and Import Expo plan to keep drifting into Pocono Raceway next year.

