Seafood Fra Diavolo The Stonehouse Wood Fired Pizza and Pasteria

Williamsport's Pine Square is hip area for food and fun. We visited one of the restaurants there called the Stonehouse Wood Fired Pizza and Pasteria where the chef prepared his signature Seafood Fra Diavolo.

Fra Diavolo Sauce

1/2 cup vegetable oil.

4 TSP shrimp base

5 tbs. garlic

2 tsp. oregano

2 tsp. basil

2 tsp. parsley

3 tsp. red pepper

8 anchovies rinsed

Sautee 2-3 minutes.

Deglaze with 4 cups white wine

Cook 2-3 minutes more

Add 1 can whole tomatoes (crushed) with juices

Bring to boil, cook for 5 minutes

Add:

1 tsp pepper

8 minced pepperocini juice

Simmer 5 minutes more