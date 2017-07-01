Seafood Fra Diavolo The Stonehouse Wood Fired Pizza and Pasteria

Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Williamsport's Pine Square is hip area for food and fun.  We visited one of the restaurants there called the Stonehouse Wood Fired Pizza and Pasteria where the chef prepared his signature Seafood Fra Diavolo.

Fra Diavolo Sauce
1/2 cup vegetable oil.
4 TSP shrimp base
5 tbs. garlic
2 tsp. oregano
2 tsp. basil
2 tsp. parsley
3 tsp. red pepper
8 anchovies rinsed
Sautee 2-3 minutes.
Deglaze with 4 cups white wine
Cook 2-3 minutes more
Add  1 can whole tomatoes (crushed) with juices
Bring to boil, cook for 5 minutes
Add:

1 tsp pepper
8 minced pepperocini juice
Simmer 5 minutes more

