Residents Reflect In Aftermath Of Fire That Destroyed Former Bar

MOUNT CARBON -- Yellow tape, broken windows and charred walls were all that remained at Julian’s Tavern near Pottsville.

Patrick Schuster says his dad used to bring him to the bar as a child. He described the bar being destroyed by a fire was like a bad dream.

“It's devastating it's a real shame like I said it was a great place and it's going to be missed — a lot of good times here,” said Patrick Schuster of Pottsville.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire started around eight Friday night. Three people were sleeping in the upstairs apartment of the building when the fire started.

“When you start thinking about how old actually these building are it doesn’t take much to light these buildings up,” said Dale Lewis of Pottsville.

A woman was able to escape from the fire.

Harry Haughney and Christopher Sullivan had to be rescued from a second floor window.

Both were then taken to a nearby hospital. Haughney was burned in the fire.

“It's pretty devastating to see the fact that someone was up there and the fire was going on when they were there but luckily they were able to get people out in a safely and timely manner,” said Rodney Curtier of Pottsville

Rodney Curtier says he used to visit Julian's and counts himself lucky he wasn't there during the fire.

“Count your blessings almost and see how you should cherish everyday moments the little things,” said Curtier.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Officials say Haughney is in good condition.