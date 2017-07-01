Luzerne County Faithful Honor Franciscan Friars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYBERTSVILLE-- The faithful came out to honor friars who served for more than a half a century in Luzerne County.

People packed the Holy Dormition Byzantine Franciscan Friary in Sybertsville.

It was a celebration of life as Father Anthony and Brother Gus are moving on after years of service.

"There's a tremendous love I think that the people have for the friars that have been here for so longand they want to be able to celebrate everything that Friar Anthony and Brother Gus have done," Father Jerome Wolbert, OFM, of Holy Dormition Friary.

With a decline in people joining religious orders officials may decide to sell the property to someone else.

Organizers wanted to give a chance for people to say good-bye here in Luzerne County.