Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Luzerne County Faithful Honor Franciscan Friars

Posted 9:19 pm, July 1, 2017, by , Updated at 09:29PM, July 1, 2017

SYBERTSVILLE-- The faithful came out to honor friars who served for more than a half a century in Luzerne County.

People packed the Holy Dormition Byzantine Franciscan Friary in Sybertsville.

It was a celebration of life as Father Anthony and Brother Gus are moving on after years of service.

"There's a tremendous love I think that the people have for the friars that have been here for so longand they want to be able to celebrate everything that Friar Anthony and Brother Gus have done," Father Jerome Wolbert, OFM, of Holy Dormition Friary.

With a decline in people joining religious orders officials may decide to sell the property to someone else.

Organizers wanted to give a chance for people to say good-bye here in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s