Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

Homemade Cheesecake Ice Cream by Sweet Sprinkles Bakery and Artisan Creamery

Posted 9:30 am, July 1, 2017, by

After a meal at one of the restaurants in Williamsport, head over to Pine Street for a treat at Sprinkled Sweet Bakery and Artisan Creamery where the owner/pastry chef shows us how she prepares her delicious hand crafted Cheesecake ice cream.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s