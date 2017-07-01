Homemade Cheesecake Ice Cream by Sweet Sprinkles Bakery and Artisan Creamery

After a meal at one of the restaurants in Williamsport, head over to Pine Street for a treat at Sprinkled Sweet Bakery and Artisan Creamery where the owner/pastry chef shows us how she prepares her delicious hand crafted Cheesecake ice cream.
