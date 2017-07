× Bradford County Man Dead After Crash

TOWANDA TWP. — A man is dead following a crash in Bradford County Friday.

State police say Thomas Cox of Monroeton was killed in a crash on Route 220 near Towanda.

Troopers say his car was hit head on by a SUB driven by Marissa Watkins, who was turning into her driveway.

Cox was not wearing a seatbelt.

No word if charges will be filed in the deadly crash in Bradford County.