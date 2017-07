Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TWP. -- When Mother Nature washes your car— it's the perfect time to wash your dog.

This combination dog and car wash near Hamlin held a Wag and Wash fundraiser Saturday to benefit the Dessin Animal Shelter.

Pets who are up for adoption were there, and one of them even got a wash in the dog wash.

The fundraiser is held the first Saturday of every month in Wayne County.