Yards Brewing ‘Ultimate Philly Experience’ Contest 2017

Posted 10:49 am, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:03AM, June 30, 2017

Win the “Ultimate Philly Experience” from Yards Brewing Co.

Yards Brewing Company, LT Verrastro, and a host of local bars will send you could win a trip for two for the “Ultimate Philly Experience”.

Prize Package:

  • Guided tour and tasting of Yard’s Brewery
  • Lunch at the Reading Terminal Market
  • (2) tickets to see the Philadelphia Phillies
  • $75 food voucher at the game
  • One Night hotel

*Trip must be booked 3-4 weeks in advance. Winner and all attendees must be 21+.

Want to be a lucky winner? There are TWO ways to enter:

1.   Enter your email HERE, once per day from June 30, 2017 – July 30, 2017!

2.   Visit one of our participating local bars on one of the KEY entry nights below!

LOCATIONS: DATES/TIMES:


Backyard Ale House

 Friday, 7/7, 6p-8p

Senunas’

 Tuesday, 7/11, 8p-10p


Ale Mary’s

 Thursday, 7/13, 6p-8p

Rodano’s

 Friday, 7/14, 9p-11p


Cooper’s

 Friday, 7/14, 6p-8p

Camelot

 Friday, 7/21, 6p-8p


The Bog

 Thursday, 7/27, 9p-11p


The NYX

 Thursday, 7/27, 6p-8p


J&J Deli

 Friday, 7/28, 6p-8p


Anthracite Café

 TBD

Brews Bros.

 TBD


Tipsy Turtle Airport Pub

 TBD


Tipsy Turtle Market St. Pub

 TBD


Tipsy Turtle Owen St. Pub

 TBD

 

