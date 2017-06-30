× Yards Brewing ‘Ultimate Philly Experience’ Contest 2017

Win the “Ultimate Philly Experience” from Yards Brewing Co.

Yards Brewing Company, LT Verrastro, and a host of local bars will send you could win a trip for two for the “Ultimate Philly Experience”.

Prize Package:

Guided tour and tasting of Yard’s Brewery

Lunch at the Reading Terminal Market

(2) tickets to see the Philadelphia Phillies

$75 food voucher at the game

One Night hotel

*Trip must be booked 3-4 weeks in advance. Winner and all attendees must be 21+.

Want to be a lucky winner? There are TWO ways to enter:

1. Enter your email HERE, once per day from June 30, 2017 – July 30, 2017!

2. Visit one of our participating local bars on one of the KEY entry nights below!