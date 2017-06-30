Yards Brewing ‘Ultimate Philly Experience’ Contest 2017
Win the “Ultimate Philly Experience” from Yards Brewing Co.
Yards Brewing Company, LT Verrastro, and a host of local bars will send you could win a trip for two for the “Ultimate Philly Experience”.
Prize Package:
- Guided tour and tasting of Yard’s Brewery
- Lunch at the Reading Terminal Market
- (2) tickets to see the Philadelphia Phillies
- $75 food voucher at the game
- One Night hotel
*Trip must be booked 3-4 weeks in advance. Winner and all attendees must be 21+.
Want to be a lucky winner? There are TWO ways to enter:
1. Enter your email HERE, once per day from June 30, 2017 – July 30, 2017!
2. Visit one of our participating local bars on one of the KEY entry nights below!
|LOCATIONS:
|DATES/TIMES:
|
|Friday, 7/7, 6p-8p
|
Senunas’
|Tuesday, 7/11, 8p-10p
|
|Thursday, 7/13, 6p-8p
|
Rodano’s
|Friday, 7/14, 9p-11p
|
|Friday, 7/14, 6p-8p
|
Camelot
|Friday, 7/21, 6p-8p
|
|Thursday, 7/27, 9p-11p
|
|Thursday, 7/27, 6p-8p
|
|Friday, 7/28, 6p-8p
|
|TBD
|
Brews Bros.
|TBD
|
|TBD
|
|TBD
|
|TBD