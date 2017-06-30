× Students Finally Out for Summer Following Month-Long Strike

DALLAS— As we prepare for the Fourth of July weekend, it’s hard to believe some students were preparing for their last day of school on Friday.

It’s been a relatively rocky road to the last day of school for students in the Dallas School District. Their last day was pushed back by a month-long teacher strike.

“I just have friends that have the kids and I just felt bad that they had to go this long,” Sherry Hann of Dallas said.

This June 30 dismissal comes after teachers were on strike for more than a month last November because teachers and the school board could not come to an agreement on salary, health care, and early retirement.

“Well, I feel bad for the parents who had to figure out where to put the kids all this time when they were trying to work. I just wish that the teachers could settle that it would be over with for them,” Hann said.

Teachers contract negotiations are scheduled to continue throughout the summer.

Superintendent Thomas Duffy said he is optimistic that come the first day of school in September everything will be running smoothly.

“I think the summer will provide a nice opportunity for some down time, some time for reflection and we’ll be back ready to go with our students on September 6th,” Duffy said.

He emphasized that up until dismissal on Friday, students were learning in class and making up for lost time because of the strike.

“Faculty and staff have done a nice job of monitoring and adjusting, certainly retooling some of our plans throughout the year,” Duffy said.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the teachers union for a comment and did not hear back in time for our report.