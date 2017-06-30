× Sober Boating Encouraged on Holiday Weekend

HARVEYS LAKE — As the Fourth of July weekend gets closer and closer, boaters say that means one thing — it’s time to get out on the lake.

People on Harveys Lake are getting ready for what’s typically the busiest boating weekend of the year and of course, they want to soak up the sun safely.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is cracking down on boaters this weekend to stay sober. They say last year across the state, 11 people died in boating incidents and drinking was a contributing factor in six of those deaths.

Throughout the weekend, there will be more waterways conservation officers at lakes across the state, including Harveys Lake.

There will also be more recreational boating checkpoints to make sure drivers are sober. The boaters Newswatch 16 spoke to say they’ll have their fun on Friday but avoid the lake Saturday.

“You stay away from it,” said Josh Balz of Shavertown. “There’s going to be so many people and everyone is going to be drinking, everyone is going to be shooting fireworks at each other. So I’m going to stay as far away as possible.”

“This lake gets real crowded and it’s almost impossible when it’s as crowded as it is on the weekend, especially on a holiday weekend. So, we try to avoid the lake at all costs,” said Nathan Jones of West Pittston.

But if you want to take your boat out on Harveys Lake this weekend, officials want to remind people, to go slow. Because there will be more people out on the lake than usual.