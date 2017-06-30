× Small Plane Crashes on California Freeway; Injuries Reported

LOS ANGELES — A small plane has crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday morning, leaving two people injured, sending smoke billowing above Santa Ana and forcing the temporary closure of the freeway in both directions, according to KTLA.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to crash, he said.Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said the plane had crashed and two people in their early 60s were hospitalized with traumatic injuries. Both patients “had vitals” when they were removed from the plane, he said.

“As far as exactly what occurred to the aircraft, that’s up to the FAA for investigation,” Kurtz said.

The plane’s wreckage was on the southbound freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit, on the path that aircraft use when landing at John Wayne Airport.

The Cessna 310 aircraft “landed” on the freeway short of the runway at 9:35 a.m, the airport tweeted. The airfield was temporarily closed to arrivals, but departures were not affected.

Video recorded from a vehicle on the freeway showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage, with flames rising in the area of the center divider. Debris was all over the freeway, and bystanders could be seen stopping to help two people, at least one of whom was lying on the freeway pavement.

A Federal Aviation Administration record for the plane’s tail number indicated it was a 1975 fixed-wing Cessna 310R registered to a Santa Ana company called Twin Props.No other vehicles on the freeway were struck, Kurtz said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the 405 freeway short of the runway at 9:35 am. Airfield is closed to arrivals. Ck airlines for arrival info. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 30, 2017

IRVINE,CA **PLANE CRASH** SB 405 FRWY @ MACARTHUR BLVD – JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT – 2 EJECTED – BOTH ALIVE – EMS CODE 3 #BREAKING — Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) June 30, 2017

@KFIAM640 plane crash just shy of John Wayne airport on 405 pic.twitter.com/pxZD0ZGjEd — Jeff (@ChewyHooey) June 30, 2017

Omg a plane just crashed on the 405 pic.twitter.com/WQHAPYxMxS — K H (@melokai7) June 30, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.