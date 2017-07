× Schuylkill County Man Charged with Murdering His Father

BARNESVILLE — The son of a prominent attorney in Schuylkill County was arraigned Friday on charges of murdering his father.

Court papers show Michael Marchalk beat his father Gary Marchalk to death with a baseball bat earlier this month at their home in Barnesville.

Authorities picked up Michael in New Jersey last week.

He is locked up Friday night in Schuylkill County.