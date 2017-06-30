Rig Rollover on Giants Despair in Luzerne County

A box truck carrying sunglasses rolled over on Giants Despair in Luz Co. Driver from NJ was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/P7q4Dz58Z4 — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) June 30, 2017

LAUREL RUN — A truck driver from New Jersey was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after his truck rolled over on Giants Despair in Luzerne County.

The truck carrying sunglasses flipped over around 10 a.m. on East Northampton Street in Laurel Run. That stretch of road is also known as Giants Despair.

State police say the truck did not have enough brake power to go uphill on the winding road. Troopers say the truck is likely under the road’s weight limit but a ticket could be issued.

Traffic was down to one lane on the road for over an hour.