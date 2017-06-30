× Record Number Expected on Road For 4th of July

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP — Traveling this holiday weekend, you can expect a lot more company on highways and roads in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Even our neighbors to the north decided that this was the perfect time for a road trip right through Pennsylvania as they head to Manhattan.

“The weather instead of staying home all the time you got to get out we have it here in our back yard Canada the u-s we are friends,” Emedeo Sgori, of Toronto

With a record number of 44 million Americans expected to hit the road for the July 4th weekend, AAA is urging travelers to start early.

Travel officials say there will about an increase of 1.2 million people on the road from last year. A large percent of them are expected to drive 50miles or more to their destination. Since the holiday is earlier in the week, AAA expects roads to be busy starting this weekend until the middle next week.

“Usually, we are used to the Fourth of July falling on a weekend this way since it falls on a Tuesday people are taking maybe a couple extra vacation days making a full weekend out of it,” said Nina Waskevich director of marketing/public relations

Low prices at the pump are another reason more people may be out on the roads. Gas prices are about 3 cents lower than this time last year.

Roy and Tina Bailey from Rochester are going to use that extra money for their time at Hershey Park.

“It’s easier on your wallet you can spend a little bit more money on funnel cakes, she likes funnel cakes or fried dough as we say,” Roy Bailey of Rochester.