Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Woman in Schuylkill County in Connection to Heroin Death

COALDALE —¬†Coaldale police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman wanted in connection with a heroin overdoes death in Schuylkill County.

Police believe Kayla Leibowitz sold heroin to George Dougherty that led to his death back in March.

Leibowitz will be charged with delivery resulting in death and other drug-related charges, according to a press release issued by Coaldale Police.