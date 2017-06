Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLATINGTON -- One woman is in critical condition after several explosions at a fireworks warehouse in Lehigh County.

The woman is an employee of Celebrations Fireworks in Slatington.

The owner of Celebrations Fireworks says this is the first incident the company has had since it opened in 2001. The federal government is investigating the incident.

There is no word on if the facility will reopen for the holiday weekend in Lehigh County.